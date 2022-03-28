Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 815,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

