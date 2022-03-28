Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 292,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

