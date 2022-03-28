Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $2,429,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 382,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $286,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.