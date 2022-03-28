Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Holdings in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 1,200,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,115. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

