Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,051,000 after acquiring an additional 512,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

