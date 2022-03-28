Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,831,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,756. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

