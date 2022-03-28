RH (RH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $351.96 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RH by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in RH by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

