RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,536.67 Average PT from Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).

Several research firms have commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM opened at GBX 2,524 ($33.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,048.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €1.00 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.