RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,536.67 Average PT from Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).
Several research firms have commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
RHIM opened at GBX 2,524 ($33.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,048.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,232.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69).
RHI Magnesita Company Profile (Get Rating)
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Read More
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.