Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $630.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.