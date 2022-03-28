RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
