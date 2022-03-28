Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 91.67.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 46.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 56.06. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

