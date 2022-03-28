RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

