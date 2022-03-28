RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.