RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $359.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $309.67 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.