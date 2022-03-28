RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 150,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.51 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

