RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Pure Cycle worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCYO shares. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

