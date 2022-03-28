Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.14. 647,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,975. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.11.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

