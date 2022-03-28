Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 442.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

