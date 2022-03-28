Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

RCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 281,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

