Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,328 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

