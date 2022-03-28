Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.98) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The stock has a market cap of £96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,622.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,105.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

