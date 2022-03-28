Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

