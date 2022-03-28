RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $142.07 million and $1.15 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,126,673 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

