Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 597.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of agilon health worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 447,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,320 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.