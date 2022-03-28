Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Encore Wire worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

