Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,092. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

