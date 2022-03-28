Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 2,054,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,797. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

