Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,133 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. 316,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,869. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

