Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of EVO Payments worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

