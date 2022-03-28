Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,618,510 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,737,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,362,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,091,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,419. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

