Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 216,548 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

