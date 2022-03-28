Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,692 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 44.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $134.30. 1,206,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

