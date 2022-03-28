Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,199 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

