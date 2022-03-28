S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,515 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

