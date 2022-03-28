S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.