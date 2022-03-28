S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $139.98 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

