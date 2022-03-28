S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI opened at $3.38 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.