Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($153.85) target price from Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €124.91 ($137.26).

SAF stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €104.46 ($114.79). The stock had a trading volume of 607,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($101.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

