SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

