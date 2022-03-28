salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

