Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

