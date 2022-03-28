Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.