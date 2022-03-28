Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

