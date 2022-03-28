Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 4,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,161,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,727,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

