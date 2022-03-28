Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.