Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

