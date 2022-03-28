Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.