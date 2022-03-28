Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €105.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

