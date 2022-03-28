Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

