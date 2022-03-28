Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.92 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$16.66 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

