Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Raised to 455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.